Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Telford thief stole booze worth £230 from supermarket

By Nick HumphreysWellingtonCrimePublished:

A thief who stole £230 worth of alcohol from a Telford supermarket has been handed a conditional discharge.

Morrisons in Spring Hill, Wellington. Photo: Google.
Morrisons in Spring Hill, Wellington. Photo: Google.

Steven Edwards, aged 45, took the drinks from Morrisons in Spring Hill, Wellington, Telford, on August 10 last year.

Edwards, who is from Telford but of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to one count of theft.

Magistrates handed him a two-year conditional discharge. He was also ordered to pay £185 in prosecution costs and a £26 victim surcharge. There was no order for compensation made for the alcohol he took. Edwards will pay off the court debts at the rate of £20 per week.

Crime
News
Wellington
Telford
Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News