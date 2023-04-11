Telford thief stole booze worth £230 from supermarket

Steven Edwards, aged 45, took the drinks from Morrisons in Spring Hill, Wellington, Telford, on August 10 last year.
Edwards, who is from Telford but of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to one count of theft.
Magistrates handed him a two-year conditional discharge. He was also ordered to pay £185 in prosecution costs and a £26 victim surcharge. There was no order for compensation made for the alcohol he took. Edwards will pay off the court debts at the rate of £20 per week.