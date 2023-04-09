A new “illicit vapes enforcement squad” – backed by £3 million of government funding – is set to be formed to enforce rules on vaping and tackle illegal sales of vapes to under-18s.

A "Call for Evidence" is also being launched to identify opportunities to stop children vaping.

In his speech at Policy Exchange on Tuesday, health minister Neil O’Brien is expected to announce a new “illicit vapes enforcement squad” – backed by £3 million of government funding – to enforce the rules on vaping and tackle illicit vapes and underage sales.

Working across the country, the enforcement squad led by Trading Standards will share knowledge and intelligence across regional networks and local authorities.

It will undertake specific projects such as test purchasing in convenience stores and vape shops. It will also produce guidance to help build regulatory compliance, and will have the power to remove illegal products from shops and at our borders.

The minister is also expected to announce the launch of a Call for Evidence to identify opportunities to reduce the number of children accessing and using vapes, while ensuring they remain available as a quit aid for adult smokers.

It will explore topical issues such as the marketing and promotion of vapes and the environmental impact of disposable products.

Health minister Neil O’Brien said: "While vaping is a preferable alternative to smoking for adults, we are concerned about the rise in youth vaping, particularly the increasing use of disposable vaping products.”

Vape shop owner welcomes tighter rules

Thomas Peach, who runs Sluice Juice in Newport, welcomed moves to tighten the rules.

He wants to see the use of vapes restricted to people who are coming off cigarettes.

"Vaping is not sin-free," said Mr Peach. "It is better than smoking but it doesn't mean you should just take this up.

Vaping uses a form of the smoking drug nicotine mixed with flavours. Mr Peach says the rising sales of cheap disposable vapes is the big issue to tackled.

"They should only be for people giving up smoking," he said.

"I was expecting the Government to say something just about recycling them, so if it is about enforcement it is good."

Mr Peach has been running his shop for seven years and has been outspoken about young people using the products.

In the early hours of Good Friday he had £35 of vaping products stolen from his shop after two hammers were used to smash his double-glazed front.

"They came for the disposables and nothing else," he said. "The till stayed in place and nothing else was taken.

"I think it might have been teenagers who have seen what I've said and want to send me a message."

He added: "I would have a complete ban on disposables, and some labels need toning down. Last year it was estimated that 1.3million of them were thrown away.

"I was expecting the Government to say something about recycling them. They are now being sold by anyone for about £2.50 each."

He added that people who buy them, including children, "don't have a clue" and it is leading us down a very bad path.

"These cheap entry items should not exist but they are being sold in colourful packets above the sweets," he said.

"A licensing scheme would be preferable."

This week the Shropshire Star reported that a Bridgnorth business owner must pay more than £6,000 after he was found selling nicotine vape products to a minor.

Ahsan Tariq, owner and manager of Mobile World, in Central Court, High Street, was convicted in his absence at Telford Magistrates Court following a prosecution by Shropshire Council.

The charges followed a test purchasing exercise conducted by trading standards officers in 2022.