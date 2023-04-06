Bungling thieves caught red-handed after trackers fitted to stolen goods left at Ironbridge power station

The Ironbridge Power Station site before the towers were demolished

Mihai Neagu, aged 33, was one of six men who left stolen hydraulic cable cutters and an air compressor at the old Ironbridge power station site.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that the Ironbridge site was being decommissioned ahead of demolition at the time, and that the items found had previously been illegally taken from a power station in Dartford, Kent. "It (Ironbridge power station) was vulnerable to theft due to the valuable metal on site," said Simon Parry, prosecuting.

Trespassers were seen entering the old Shropshire power station one evening in early 2018 on covert cameras put in place by Juniper, the company which owned it at the time. Nothing was stolen, but the trespassers left the cable cutters and air compressor behind.

Trackers were fitted to the equipment and Smartwater was applied. Neagu and his accomplices took the items from Ironbridge the following day, but the trackers were set off.

Juniper was alerted immediately, and police were called. Officers quickly caught up with the gang, who were in a Mercedes Vito on Queensway in Telford.

All six men, including Neagu, were arrested.

Neagu, of Ashley Drive, London, pleaded guilty to theft.

Saleema Mahmood, mitigating, pointed out that the offence took place around five years ago and that Neagu was of previous good character. She also said he has not been in contact with his co-conspirators since.

Judge Peter Barrie handed Neagu a three-month prison sentence, although he was expected to be released shortly after the court hearing due to time already served in custody.