Jailed: Whitchurch thief who threatened shop worker stole meat, booze and electric toothbrush

By Nick HumphreysWhitchurchCrimePublished:

A thief who threatened a shop worker and stole stole meat, alcohol and an electric toothbrush has been jailed.

Morrison's in Wrexham Road, Whitchurch. Picture: Google
Arron Bate, aged 31, targeted Tesco and Morrison's in Whitchurch on multiple occasions in February this year.

From Tesco he stole a chocolate bar, an electric toothbrush and bottles of spirits worth a total of more than £127.50. From Morrison's, he took meat worth £38 and other goods worth up to £30.

When he stole from Morrison's on February 9, he threatened a member of staff.

Bate, who is from Shrewsbury but of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to four counts of theft and one of using threatening behaviour.

He was handed a 20-week prison sentence.

Nick Humphreys

Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

