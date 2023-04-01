Arron Bate, aged 31, targeted Tesco and Morrison's in Whitchurch on multiple occasions in February this year.
From Tesco he stole a chocolate bar, an electric toothbrush and bottles of spirits worth a total of more than £127.50. From Morrison's, he took meat worth £38 and other goods worth up to £30.
When he stole from Morrison's on February 9, he threatened a member of staff.
Bate, who is from Shrewsbury but of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to four counts of theft and one of using threatening behaviour.
He was handed a 20-week prison sentence.