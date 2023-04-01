Morrison's in Wrexham Road, Whitchurch. Picture: Google

Arron Bate, aged 31, targeted Tesco and Morrison's in Whitchurch on multiple occasions in February this year.

From Tesco he stole a chocolate bar, an electric toothbrush and bottles of spirits worth a total of more than £127.50. From Morrison's, he took meat worth £38 and other goods worth up to £30.

When he stole from Morrison's on February 9, he threatened a member of staff.

Bate, who is from Shrewsbury but of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to four counts of theft and one of using threatening behaviour.