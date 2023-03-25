Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after car hits tree in Market Drayton

The scene of the crash. Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

Emergency services were called at 4.12pm on Friday, March 24, to reports of a one-car crash at Newtown, Market Drayton.

Upon arriving at the scene, police officers found the car, a white SUV, had partially left the carriageway and hit a tree just outside the town swimming centre.

Although initial 999 calls reported a person was trapped, a fire service spokesperson confirmed that nobody was found to be trapped and there were no injuries.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "At approximately 4.12pm emergency services were called following reports that a vehicle had collided with a tree in Newtown in Market Drayton.

"A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink driving."

Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

Two fire appliances were sent from Hodnet and Market Drayton, and were joined at the scene by a crew from Wellington on a rescue tender.

An operations officer and paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

A spokesperson for Market Drayton Fire Station said: "On arrival at the scene it was discovered that an SUV had partially left the carriageway, and had been in a significant collision with a large tree.

"The vehicle was not on fire, a number of air bags had deployed inside the vehicle, resulting in a haze being observed with this being mistaken for being smoke.

"Officers from West Mercia Police were quickly on the scene, and detained an adult male in the vicinity.

"Firefighters made the vehicle electrically safe and assisted the police with a road closure.

"Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service attend and provided a precautionary check-up to the male.

"The road was closed between Newtown and Walkmill Road for a period of time, to allow the emergency services to work safely, and for investigation and recovery of the vehicle.