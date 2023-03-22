Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police seek information on two metal urns stolen in Ludlow

By David TooleyLudlowCrimePublished:

Police are keen to hear from anyone who has information about the theft of two metal urns from an address in Ludlow.

Officers say the theft occurred in Broad Street sometime between 4am and 5am on Tuesday, March 21.

PCSO Beth Francis, of the local policing team in Ludlow, said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious."

If you have information this let police know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on the website www.westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00168_I_22032023.

If you aren’t comfortable contacting police directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

For more information PCSO Francis can be contacted on ludlow.snt@westmercia.police.uk

Crime
News
Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News