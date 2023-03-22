Police seek information on two metal urns stolen in Ludlow

Officers say the theft occurred in Broad Street sometime between 4am and 5am on Tuesday, March 21.

PCSO Beth Francis, of the local policing team in Ludlow, said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious."

If you have information this let police know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on the website www.westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00168_I_22032023.

If you aren’t comfortable contacting police directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org