Police alert for sightings of suspicious vehicle seen close to burglaries

By David TooleyCrimePublished:

Police want people to keep their eyes peeled for a suspicious Mitsubishi Black Outlander which has been seen close to burglaries.

Police on the streets of Oswestry

Officers say a series of burglaries have taken place in Shropshire and North Wales and a car of that description has been seen close to the proximity of each burglary.

PC Royston Alderwick, of the policing team in Oswestry rural south, said: "A series of burglaries have taken place in Shropshire and North Wales. A black Mitsubishi Outlander has been seen close to the proximity of each burglary."

PC Alderwick adds that there is also a stolen blue Ford Focus ST on false plates which has also been linked to burglaries.

He adds: "Can I please ask everyone to keep your eyes peeled and report any suspicious sightings."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

