Police alert for sightings of suspicious vehicle seen close to burglaries

Police on the streets of Oswestry

PC Royston Alderwick, of the policing team in Oswestry rural south, said: "A series of burglaries have taken place in Shropshire and North Wales. A black Mitsubishi Outlander has been seen close to the proximity of each burglary."

PC Alderwick adds that there is also a stolen blue Ford Focus ST on false plates which has also been linked to burglaries.