Two men and teenager charged after series of robberies and burglaries in Telford

Jake Jones, 20, of Millstream Way in Leegomery, has been charged with 25 offences including multiple burglaries, robberies and six counts of having an imitation gun.

Jordan Hickman, 28, also of Millstream Way, has been charged with four offences.

A 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons has been charged with 16 offences.

Jake Jones has been charged with 25 offences including:

Four counts of burglary (commercial)

Four counts of attempted burglary (commercial)

Three counts of attempted robbery

Four counts of robbery

Two counts of possession of a bladed article

Six counts of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence

One count of conspiracy to commit burglary between March 1 and 15

One count of conspiracy to commit robbery between March 1 and 15

Jordan Hickman has been charged with:

One count of robbery

One count of possession of a bladed article

One count of conspiracy to commit burglary between March 1 and 15

One count of conspiracy to commit robbery between March 1 and 15

The 16 charges for the 17-year-old boy are as follows:

Three counts of burglary (commercial)

Four counts of attempted burglary (commercial)

Two counts of attempted robbery

Four counts of robbery

One count of possession of an offensive weapon

One count of conspiracy to commit burglary between March 1 and 15

One count of conspiracy to commit robbery between March 1 and 15

All three appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court today. Jones and Hickman were remanded in custody to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday, April 17.

The teenage boy has been granted bail to attend court tomorrow, March 21.