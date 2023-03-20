Two men and teenager charged after series of robberies and burglaries in Telford

Jake Jones, 20, of Millstream Way in Leegomery, has been charged with 25 offences including multiple burglaries, robberies and six counts of having an imitation gun.
Jordan Hickman, 28, also of Millstream Way, has been charged with four offences.
A 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons has been charged with 16 offences.
Jake Jones has been charged with 25 offences including:
Four counts of burglary (commercial)
Four counts of attempted burglary (commercial)
Three counts of attempted robbery
Four counts of robbery
Two counts of possession of a bladed article
Six counts of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence
One count of conspiracy to commit burglary between March 1 and 15
One count of conspiracy to commit robbery between March 1 and 15
Jordan Hickman has been charged with:
One count of robbery
One count of possession of a bladed article
One count of conspiracy to commit burglary between March 1 and 15
One count of conspiracy to commit robbery between March 1 and 15
The 16 charges for the 17-year-old boy are as follows:
Three counts of burglary (commercial)
Four counts of attempted burglary (commercial)
Two counts of attempted robbery
Four counts of robbery
One count of possession of an offensive weapon
One count of conspiracy to commit burglary between March 1 and 15
One count of conspiracy to commit robbery between March 1 and 15
All three appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court today. Jones and Hickman were remanded in custody to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday, April 17.
The teenage boy has been granted bail to attend court tomorrow, March 21.
A 25-year-old woman who was arrested for conspiracy to commit robbery and burglary has been released on bail.