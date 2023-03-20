Notification Settings

Two men and teenager charged after series of robberies and burglaries in Telford

By Sunil Midda

Two men and a teenager have been charged after a series of robberies and burglaries in Telford.

Jake Jones, 20, of Millstream Way in Leegomery, has been charged with 25 offences including multiple burglaries, robberies and six counts of having an imitation gun.

Jordan Hickman, 28, also of Millstream Way, has been charged with four offences.

A 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons has been charged with 16 offences.

Jake Jones has been charged with 25 offences including:

  • Four counts of burglary (commercial)

  • Four counts of attempted burglary (commercial)

  • Three counts of attempted robbery

  • Four counts of robbery

  • Two counts of possession of a bladed article

  • Six counts of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence

  • One count of conspiracy to commit burglary between March 1 and 15

  • One count of conspiracy to commit robbery between March 1 and 15

Jordan Hickman has been charged with:

  • One count of robbery

  • One count of possession of a bladed article

  • One count of conspiracy to commit burglary between March 1 and 15

  • One count of conspiracy to commit robbery between March 1 and 15

The 16 charges for the 17-year-old boy are as follows:

  • Three counts of burglary (commercial)

  • Four counts of attempted burglary (commercial)

  • Two counts of attempted robbery

  • Four counts of robbery

  • One count of possession of an offensive weapon

  • One count of conspiracy to commit burglary between March 1 and 15

  • One count of conspiracy to commit robbery between March 1 and 15

All three appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court today. Jones and Hickman were remanded in custody to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday, April 17.

The teenage boy has been granted bail to attend court tomorrow, March 21.

A 25-year-old woman who was arrested for conspiracy to commit robbery and burglary has been released on bail.

