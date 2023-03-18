300 cannabis plants found in separate raids across Telford with one man arrested

Officers from West Mercia Police seized more than 200 mature plants when they raided a property in Mansell Road, Wellington, on Friday evening. They also arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of being concerned with the production of a controlled class B drug.
Just over 10 miles away, on the other side of Telford, police also executed a drugs warrant at a property in Solway Drive, Sutton Hill, where they found around 100 plants.
In a statement, West Mercia Police said: "The production of cannabis has far wider consequences often with links to organised crime, exploitation and human trafficking which is why police will continue to take proactive action to dismantle and disrupt the activity of those suspected of being involved and safeguard those who are being exploited."