300 cannabis plants found in separate raids across Telford with one man arrested

More than 200 cannabis plants were found in one of the warrants. Photo: West Mercia Police

Officers from West Mercia Police seized more than 200 mature plants when they raided a property in Mansell Road, Wellington, on Friday evening. They also arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of being concerned with the production of a controlled class B drug.

Just over 10 miles away, on the other side of Telford, police also executed a drugs warrant at a property in Solway Drive, Sutton Hill, where they found around 100 plants.