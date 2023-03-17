Murderer who killed friend and uploaded video to Snapchat is jailed for life

Mark Harley Jones

Mark Harley Jones, of Chester Road, Wrexham denied killing 19-year-old Kyle Walley, on July 11 2021, but was unanimously found guilty by a jury this week.

Jones appeared at Mold Crown Court on Friday where he was sentenced to life in jail, with a minimum term of 16 years.

The jury had been told that Jones had recorded what had happened, uploading it to Snapchat.

During the trial Jones was said to have had an obsession with knives.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Bell, the senior investigating officer, said: "For Kyle's young life to be cut so cruelly short in such tragic and unnecessary circumstances was beyond comprehension.

"Kyle was much loved by his family and friends. No words or verdict will ever bring back this young man, but I hope today's outcome will bring a small sense of peace to Kyle’s family.

“They have shown immense strength and courage throughout, and I thank them for the way in which they have found the strength to assist my investigation team."

He said that on July 11 2021 Kyle had been looking forward to watching the Euro 2020 football final with somebody he thought was a friend, but the "senseless and vicious" actions of Mark Jones denied him that opportunity.

“For reasons only truly known to Mark Jones, he made the decision to pick up a knife and record himself on his phone, cowardly attacking an innocent young man with a knife, soon after uploading it on to Snapchat. The after-effects of viewing this graphic video will be long-lasting for those who were unfortunate to unwittingly view it.

"The actions of Mark Jones were alarming, and even more heart-breaking when it is young adults who are involved.

“North Wales Police will not tolerate the use of weapons to inflict injury to others. I urge you to think long and hard about carrying weapons in the future as the consequences of doing so often result in two families being destroyed.

"I would urge anyone who knows of a friend or someone in their community who carries a knife to please contact independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously and report it.

In a tribute Kyle’s family said: “Kyle was a much-loved son, grandson and brother who was happy-go-lucky as a child and got on with everyone.

“Before he was murdered, Kyle was waiting to start an apprenticeship as an electrician, which was suddenly taken away from him by Mark Harley Jones when he murdered him.

“Kyle can never be replaced and will always be missed by his close family and friends. He will always remain in our thoughts and in our hearts.

“We would like to thank North Wales Police and the Crown Prosecution Service for the support they have shown us during this awful time.

“Finally, we would like to thank our friends, family and the public who have shown us goodwill throughout.