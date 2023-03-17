Hammer attack man tried to bludgeon woman to death at corner shop

Alexander Stone, aged 38, attacked the woman at Nisa in High Street, Kington, near the Mid Wales border, on July 22 last year. |He attempted to strike the victim multiple times to the head with a hammer. This happened in full view of shoppers and members of public, many of whom intervened.

Detective Constable Leah Lowe, the investigating officer, said: “We welcome the verdict, which comes at the end of a detailed investigation. The victim has shown considerable courage in what has been a deeply distressing case. Stone acted with extreme violence and if it hadn’t been for the intervention of members of public prior to the arrival of the police, the outcome may have been far worse. I hope this reassures the community that we will deal with such acts of violence with determination and ensure that victims are supported and given the confidence to come forward."