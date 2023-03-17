Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Hammer attack man tried to bludgeon woman to death at corner shop

By Nick HumphreysMid WalesCrimePublished:

A man has been found guilty of trying to bludgeon a woman to death with a hammer at a corner shop.

Worcester Crown Court. Photo: Google Maps
Worcester Crown Court. Photo: Google Maps

Alexander Stone, aged 38, attacked the woman at Nisa in High Street, Kington, near the Mid Wales border, on July 22 last year. |He attempted to strike the victim multiple times to the head with a hammer. This happened in full view of shoppers and members of public, many of whom intervened.

Stone, of Bridge Street in Kington, was found guilty of attempted murder at Worcester Crown Court.

Detective Constable Leah Lowe, the investigating officer, said: “We welcome the verdict, which comes at the end of a detailed investigation. The victim has shown considerable courage in what has been a deeply distressing case. Stone acted with extreme violence and if it hadn’t been for the intervention of members of public prior to the arrival of the police, the outcome may have been far worse. I hope this reassures the community that we will deal with such acts of violence with determination and ensure that victims are supported and given the confidence to come forward."

Stone is due to be sentenced next month, again at Worcester Crown Court.

Crime
News
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
South Shropshire
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News