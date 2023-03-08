Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Appeal after First World War veteran's watch is stolen from bedroom

By Dominic RobertsonMarket DraytonCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A First World War veteran's watch has been stolen from his surviving family in a home burglary.

Appeal after First World War veteran's watch is stolen from bedroom

Police said the theft happened at a property on Smithfield Road in Market Drayton between 10.30pm on Sunday, March 5, and 6.30am on Monday, March 6.

The watch, which is gold and has a rose gold chain, was stolen from the bedroom of a 93-year-old man.

Police said it is engraved with '1917' and 'TO JTW FROM JD', listing four campaigns completed.

The watch was handed down by the victim’s uncle who was a First World War veteran.

Investigating officer PC Ade Davies said: “I am appealing to the thief’s conscience to return the watch to a police station and also appeal to anyone who may have seen or has been offered the watch to get in contact.

"This is an item of great sentimental value to the family and we would really like to safely return it to them."

Anyone with any information is asked to please make contact with Pc Ade Davies on 07870 510821 or e-mail adrian.davies1@westmercia.police.uk.

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555111.

Crime
News
Market Drayton
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News