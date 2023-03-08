Appeal after First World War veteran's watch is stolen from bedroom

Police said the theft happened at a property on Smithfield Road in Market Drayton between 10.30pm on Sunday, March 5, and 6.30am on Monday, March 6.

The watch, which is gold and has a rose gold chain, was stolen from the bedroom of a 93-year-old man.

Police said it is engraved with '1917' and 'TO JTW FROM JD', listing four campaigns completed.

The watch was handed down by the victim’s uncle who was a First World War veteran.

Investigating officer PC Ade Davies said: “I am appealing to the thief’s conscience to return the watch to a police station and also appeal to anyone who may have seen or has been offered the watch to get in contact.

"This is an item of great sentimental value to the family and we would really like to safely return it to them."

Anyone with any information is asked to please make contact with Pc Ade Davies on 07870 510821 or e-mail adrian.davies1@westmercia.police.uk.