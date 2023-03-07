Suspect denies deliberately hurting man in Shrewsbury supermarket robbery

Morrisons in Whitchurch Road, Shrewsbury. Picture: Google

Russell Lee Harley, aged 48, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court accused of robbing Morrisons in Shrewsbury on February 3 this year.

He is also accused of having a flick knife in his possession, and of stealing eight bottles of whiskey from the store in Whitchurch Road, Harlescott.

Harley, of Kynaston Road, Harlescott, Shrewsbury, denied wounding with intent, robbery, theft and possession of a bladed article.