Suspect denies deliberately hurting man in Shrewsbury supermarket robbery

By Nick HumphreysHarlescottCrimePublished:

A man has denied deliberately wounding a man and being in possession of a knife in a supermarket robbery.

Morrisons in Whitchurch Road, Shrewsbury. Picture: Google

Russell Lee Harley, aged 48, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court accused of robbing Morrisons in Shrewsbury on February 3 this year.

He is also accused of having a flick knife in his possession, and of stealing eight bottles of whiskey from the store in Whitchurch Road, Harlescott.

Harley, of Kynaston Road, Harlescott, Shrewsbury, denied wounding with intent, robbery, theft and possession of a bladed article.

He will face trial on July 19 at Shrewsbury Crown Court. It is estimated the trial will run over two days.

