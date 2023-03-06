Sonia Preece, aged 41, let a teenage dealer from Merseyside live in her Shrewsbury home, use her phone to arrange cocaine and heroin deals in the town and hide thousands of pounds in cash.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard how her partner had drug debts and how she "took pity" on the young dealer, allowing him to stay at her home in exchange for free drugs. He was in the property from August 8 to September 1, 2020.

Police recovered a number of items from Preece's home, including more than £2,300 in cash and two mobile phones. Preece's phone contained messages connected to Liverpool and bulk texts concerning the supply of Class A drugs.

When interviewed by police, she claimed the young dealer was just staying with her and her partner.

Preece, of Briery Lane, Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Rob Edwards, defending, said: "It was not a situation where she had much control." He said she has since got her partner to move out and is making progress in her life. "A suspended sentence would give her the opportunity to continue the progress she has been making," Mr Edwards added.