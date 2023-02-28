Thugs sentenced for 'unprovoked and senseless' attack on fellow football fan in Telford

Lee Boyce. Picture: West Mercia Police

The Londoners violently assaulted the fan in Wellington on March 23, 2019 after an FA Trophy semi-final match between Leyton Orient and Telford United.

Lee Boyce, aged 54, of Violet Road, London, was sentenced to 15 months in prison for grievous bodily harm at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday.

A second man, Leyton James, aged 29, of Wood Norton Road, Stibbard, was given a 12-month community order for assault.

Both men were also issued with football banning orders for five years.

Detective Sergeant Andy Dawson, said: “This was an unprovoked and senseless attack on an innocent member of the public who had been watching his team play football.

“The attack has had a long-lasting impact on the victim, who has been incredibly brave throughout.

“Incidents like this have no place in society and we won’t hesitate to apprehend and seek prosecution those responsible.

“Football should be a safe and inclusive sport for all to enjoy.