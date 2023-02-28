Man denies overtaking car and driving through level crossing as barriers came down

The Onibury level crossing

Max Greatrix is charged with dangerous driving. It is alleged that he drove through the level crossing over the A49 at Onibury, just as the warning lights were flashing.

Prosecutor Helen Tench told Welshpool Magistrates Court on Tuesday the 27-year-old was driving behind another vehicle as they approached the crossing, where the road meets the mainline between Ludlow and Craven Arms on June 29 last year.

The vehicle in front of Greatrix began to slow down for the barriers but Greatrix overtook and proceeded to drive over the crossing as the barriers came down, said Mrs Tench.

Greatrix, of Nash near Ludlow, attended court and pleaded not guilty to a single count of dangerous driving.

The magistrates accepted jurisdiction of the case, and a trial date of May 17 was set.