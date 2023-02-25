Van driver with revoked licence who overtook police on motorway handed fine and points

Police followed Oleg Martin off the M54 and onto the A5. Photo: Google

Police officers were travelling west along the M54 at 2.45am on July 15 last year when they were overtaken by Oleg Martin, who was at the wheel of a Ford Transit Custom van.

An officer told Worcester Justice Centre that they were travelling at 70mph when overtaken by the silver van. They said they matched their speed with Martin's and ended up travelleing at "no less than 85mph".

Once they reached the end of the M54 at Wellington, Martin continued along the A5 dual carriageway towards Shrewsbury, where the sped limit for vans dropped to 60mph. Despite this, the officer said the 35-year-old continued travelling towards the county town at 85mph for more than a mile before being pulled over into a layby.

The officer then told the court that a check of Martin's licence showed it was "revoked until test passed", and there were no L plates on display.

In his mitigation, Martin said he was very sorry and said at the time of the incident he was very stressed as his wife was poorly with their two children at home and work was delayed.

As well as providing for his family in Shropshire, he has other relatives in Moldova to support.

"I didn't realise what speed I was doing or even I was going that fast," he said.

On February 10, Martin, of Brooklands Park in Craven Arms, was fined £293 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £157 and costs of £90 for speeding. His driving record was also endorsed with five penalty points.