Driver caught doing more than 100mph along notorious Shropshire road gets fine and points

The dual carriageway stretch of the A41 at Bletchley. Photo: Google

A police officer using a laser speed gun caught Craig Robinson tearing along the A41 at Bletchley at 101mph on June 9 last year.

Worcester Justice Centre was told the officer from West Mercia Police caught a black Audi estate, driven by the 38-year-old doing a ton along the dual carriageway near Market Drayton at 9.53am, 31mph above the speed limit for that section of road.

Robinson admitted speeding and told the court he was driving the car.

In mitigation he said he had been living between friends and his partner's homes since October 2021 and said his business also failed last year.

He also told the court he had left another job before the end of his probation period and not heard back from other interviews, and explained he had seriously injured his shoulder which required surgery and a three-six month recovery period.

"I am worried this will affect getting a job," he told the court. "I've never been out of work before."

Robinson, of Market Square in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, was fined £400 and had his driving licence endorsed with six points.