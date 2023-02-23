Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Driver caught doing more than 100mph along notorious Shropshire road gets fine and points

By David StubbingsMarket DraytonCrimePublished:

A driver was caught doing more than 100mph on one of Shropshire's most notorious roads.

The dual carriageway stretch of the A41 at Bletchley. Photo: Google
The dual carriageway stretch of the A41 at Bletchley. Photo: Google

A police officer using a laser speed gun caught Craig Robinson tearing along the A41 at Bletchley at 101mph on June 9 last year.

Worcester Justice Centre was told the officer from West Mercia Police caught a black Audi estate, driven by the 38-year-old doing a ton along the dual carriageway near Market Drayton at 9.53am, 31mph above the speed limit for that section of road.

Robinson admitted speeding and told the court he was driving the car.

In mitigation he said he had been living between friends and his partner's homes since October 2021 and said his business also failed last year.

He also told the court he had left another job before the end of his probation period and not heard back from other interviews, and explained he had seriously injured his shoulder which required surgery and a three-six month recovery period.

"I am worried this will affect getting a job," he told the court. "I've never been out of work before."

Robinson, of Market Square in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, was fined £400 and had his driving licence endorsed with six points.

He must also pay £90 costs and a £44 surcharge, leaving him with a total bill of £574.

Crime
News
Market Drayton
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
Tern Hill
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News