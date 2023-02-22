Notification Settings

Police patrols stepped up to target Telford eggings

By Megan Jones

Police have stepped up patrols after residents reported eggings in Telford.

Officers increased patrols to target a spate of anti-social behaviour in Stirchley on Wednesday, February 22.

The reports included doors being knocked, kicked and egged.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson from West Mercia Police said: "Unfortunately we have received reports of Anti Social Behaviour in the Stirchley area this evening.

"Doors being knocked, kicked and egged is not fun for the people who live there. Patrols will be increased in the area targeted."

The police are encouraging residents report any suspicious behaviour, by calling 101 or going online: westmercia.police.uk

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

