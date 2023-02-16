Police and residents' patience snaps at antisocial behaviour in south Shropshire door knocking incidents

Barrow Street, Much Wenlock. Picture: Google Maps

Officers say the latest incident was on Thursday, February 9 at around 6:37 pm, a pair of unidentified youths, both male, approached a house on Barrow Street and knocked at the door loudly, before running off and hiding.

PCSO Malcolm Goddard, of the police team in Broseley & Much Wenlock, said the house has been targeted repeatedly for a "number of months". They have images of the two and hope it will help them but they haven't been published publicly.

Officers say the residents and now the local policing team have had more than enough of the annoyance.

"We are working hard to tackle anti-social behaviour in Much Wenlock," said PCSO Goddard.

"The house has been targeted in this way repeatedly for a number of months and it is causing significant alarm and distress to the residents."

Now officers want to collar the youths so they and their parents can be spoken to.

"The Safer Neighbourhood Team are requesting your help in trying to identify the youths involved so that they and their parents can be spoken to and, if necessary, further action taken.

"The team are examining imagery of the two youths and hope that this will assist in identifying them.

"If you have been a victim of similar activity and have any CCTV or ring door bell footage, or any other information that will help in identifying these youths, please get in touch."

Officers say the best way to contact the local policing team is to email them at bmw.snt@westmercia.police.uk