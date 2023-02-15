Importance of life-saving bleed kits brought home by family of stabbing victim

Lynne Baird, mother of stab victim Daniel Baird, visiting Newport's Navy Club

The family of Daniel Baird, killed six years ago in a pub in Birmingham, campaign across the UK for blood control kits to be installed with defibrillators and other publicly accessible places.

This week Daniel's mother, Lynne, was in Newport to explain how the kits are used and talk about their importance.

Lynne Baird, MBE spoke to people at the Navy Club in the town.

She said her son's life was ended when he went out to celebrate a new job in July 2017. He was stabbed in a pub in Digbeth.

"Daniel was looking forward to his new job. He was talking about getting a mortgage and getting married," she said.

"He went out to celebrate and he was stabbed to death. He didn't come home - we never saw him again."

Members of his devastated family knew from the outset they had to do something when they realised something could have been done to save him.

"A doctor told us he had needed an advanced medical kit such as a trauma bandage and that that might have saved him."

She said the bleed control kits were designed by the West Midlands Ambulance Service, based on what paramedics carry.

The small kits include a tourniquet, trauma bandage and gauze as well as a body map.

She showed the kits to residents of Newport, who have already raised £900 towards buying the kits and arranging special first aid courses.

Lynne said the family will never get over the loss of Daniel.

"It never changes," she said.

"You can go back to that day in an instant. You just have to keep going, live with it - there is nothing else you can do."

Councillor Peter Scott was among those in Newport who highlighted the need to have bleed control kits.

“With ambulances taking so long to get to emergencies, having something to stem the flow could save lives," said Mr Scott.

“It’s not just about stabbings, it can be any incident where blood is spilled. The kits give people the ability to treat minor and major bleeds.

“The packs can be used for any blood injury, from dog bites to traffic injuries to stabbings.

“If we could raise £1,000, it would help us to deliver up to six packs to the town as well as training. It’s a sensible precaution and all towns should have them because things do happen.”