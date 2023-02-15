Drug driver who had cocaine and cannabis in his system fined £40

Pavilion Court, Newtown. Picture: Google

Tomasz Kuras, aged 40, was caught behind the wheel of an Audi A3 in Pavilion Court, Newtown, on October 2 last year.

A test found he had 18 microgrammes of cocaine in his system per litre of blood - above the legal limit of 10mcg. He also had 3mcg of Delta 9 THC - the main psychoactive part of cannabis - per litre of blood. The legal limit is 2mcg.

A third substance, benzolecgonine - the main metabolite of cocaine - was also found in Kuras' system. He had 695 mcg per litre of blood - well above the legal limit of 50mcg.

Kuras, of Fern Square, Newtown, pleaded guilty at Welshpool Magistrates Court to three counts of driving with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit.