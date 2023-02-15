Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Drug driver who had cocaine and cannabis in his system fined £40

By Nick HumphreysNewtownCrimePublished:

A driver who had cocaine and cannabis in his system has been fined £40.

Pavilion Court, Newtown. Picture: Google
Pavilion Court, Newtown. Picture: Google

Tomasz Kuras, aged 40, was caught behind the wheel of an Audi A3 in Pavilion Court, Newtown, on October 2 last year.

A test found he had 18 microgrammes of cocaine in his system per litre of blood - above the legal limit of 10mcg. He also had 3mcg of Delta 9 THC - the main psychoactive part of cannabis - per litre of blood. The legal limit is 2mcg.

A third substance, benzolecgonine - the main metabolite of cocaine - was also found in Kuras' system. He had 695 mcg per litre of blood - well above the legal limit of 50mcg.

Kuras, of Fern Square, Newtown, pleaded guilty at Welshpool Magistrates Court to three counts of driving with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit.

As well as the fine, magistrates banned him from driving for 23 months. Kuras was also given a nine-month community order which includes 15 rehabilitation activity days. He must also pay £85 in court costs.

Crime
News
Newtown
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News