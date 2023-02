The BMW driver was caught driving at 113mph on the M54. Photo: Google.

Marius Cheroiu was recorded driving a silver BMW at 113mph along the motorway by police on a bridge near by Junction 2, for Wolverhampton and Stafford, on July 11 last year.

The 25-year-old, from Acacia Drive in Leegomery, Telford, admitted driving at 43mph over the speed limit, and was sentenced at Cannock Magistrates' Court on January 31.