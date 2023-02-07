Vehicle driven at a Shropshire Asda store's security staff after theft

Asda in Donnington. Photo: Google

The incident happened at the Donnington Wood store at around 3.45pm on Sunday February 5, following a theft from the store.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "A member of security staff was assaulted as they attempted to apprehend a shoplifter who then made off in a vehicle with another suspect. As they made off the vehicle was driven at the member of security staff.

"The staff member was not injured during the incident.

"The suspects, both women, made off in a silver Volkswagen Passat car."

One is described as being an Asian woman between 25 and 30-years-old, 6 ft tall, slim build.

At the time of the offence she has was wearing a long orange cardigan style jacket, black trousers and white trainers.