Vehicle driven at a Shropshire Asda store's security staff after theft

By David Tooley

Police in Telford are appealing for witnesses after a vehicle was driven at a member of security staff at Asda in Donnington.

Asda in Donnington. Photo: Google
The incident happened at the Donnington Wood store at around 3.45pm on Sunday February 5, following a theft from the store.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "A member of security staff was assaulted as they attempted to apprehend a shoplifter who then made off in a vehicle with another suspect. As they made off the vehicle was driven at the member of security staff.

"The staff member was not injured during the incident.

"The suspects, both women, made off in a silver Volkswagen Passat car."

One is described as being an Asian woman between 25 and 30-years-old, 6 ft tall, slim build.

At the time of the offence she has was wearing a long orange cardigan style jacket, black trousers and white trainers.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have any mobile phone or dash-cam footage, is asked to contact PC Andrew Quinn on 07790 951330 or email andrew.quinn@westmercia.police.uk

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

