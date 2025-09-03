Lily-May Vaughan would have celebrated her birthday yesterday (Tuesday, September 2).

She loved animals and going for walks with her mum Leanne and her cocker spaniel Sadie, and dreamed of one day running her own business and living by the sea.

Walking in memory of Lily-May Vaughan were her mum Leanne, brother Travis, 17, headteacher Stuart Ayres and her dog Sadie. Many more of Lily-May's friends and family pictured in the background also took part. Photo: Steve Leath

All of that was snatched away when she was just 17, when her boyfriend Logan Addison drove dangerously and crashed into an electricity pole on a back road in Shawbury on February 4, 2023.

Lily-May’s family and friends were put through the heartbreak of reliving that tragic time due to Addison’s plea of not guilty to the offence of causing her death by dangerous driving.

But, after a week-long trial, Addison, of Hazels Drive, Shawbury, was found guilty and got his comeuppance in the form of a five-and-a-half year jail sentence and an eight-year driving ban.

Leanne Vaughan holds up a picture of her daughter, Lily-May. Photo: Steve Leath

Lily-May’s mother Leanne has since thrown herself into campaigning for Roadpeace, a national charity which supports families which have been bereaved, and lobbies the Government for more road safety measures.

Part of Leanne’s fundraising has been her Wrekin walks. She set herself the challenge of walking the landmark hill 20 times in Lily-May’s memory to mark what would have been her 20th birthday.

She has completed them with different members of the family and friends of Lily-May, sharing different stories and memories.

For the final trek around 30 people, including Lily-May’s brother Travis and her old headmaster Stuart Ayres, turned out to celebrate her memory. There were also lots of dogs, including Sadie.

Lewis Newton has had a tattoo paying tribute to his beloved cousin, Lily-May Vaughan. Photo: Steve Leath

Leanne told the Shropshire Star: “The last birthday we celebrated physically together was her 17th and today would be her 20th.

“Birthdays were always a big thing for Lily-May. The thing with grief is you’ve got all this love, but it hasn’t got anywhere to go.

“By doing this challenge, I’ve been able to channel all my love for Lily-May into doing something positive because each walk I’ve done, I’ve been raising money for Roadpeace.

“They were there for me from the moment I lost Lily-May.

“She was a real outdoors girl, so that was why walking the Wrekin came about.

Lily-May Vaughan with her dog, Sadie

“Lily-May’s favourite day was just being with her friends and family on a walk. I was thinking today about birthdays and it was never about the presents. It was always about the experience and being with people that you love.

“What’s been lovely is that on each of the walks someone different has joined me. On the first one was my best friend, who was like Lily-May’s fairy godmother. Cousins have joined me and friends of Lily-May.

“I’m really touched today because Lily-May’s primary school headmaster is walking. What’s lovely is even though Lily-May’s not physically here, her memory is being kept alive because everyone is talking about her.”

Lily-May lived in Kidderminster and was doing a car bodywork course at Kidderminster College. She went to school in Wolverhampton and had part-time jobs at McDonald's in Kidderminster and a corner shop.

There was a huge outpouring of grief after she died, and her family and friends have stuck together ever since.

Lily-May’s cousin Lewis Newton, aged 18, got her name tattooed on his arm.

He said: “She meant everything to me. She was more of a sister than a cousin.

“We grew up together. We were always together, always a family. It was heartbreak when we lost her.

“The people who have turned up today meant a lot to Lil.”

Lily-May Vaughan at the beach with her dog Sadie

Stuart Ayres, Lily-May’s headmaster at St John’s Primary School in Essington, said: “She was quiet but always very contented. Just a really pleasant girl.

“She was very sporty. Her mum was a teacher at the school and would work long hours so at the end of the day Lily-May would be in the classroom with her, occupying herself with reading, tidying up or helping her mum.”

So far Leanne has raised more than £1,200 for Roadpeace with her Wrekin walk challenge.

“It just gives me a purpose and helps me with grief in a positive way,” she said.

Leanne Vaughan, Sadie the dog and the rest of the walkers set off up the Wrekin in memory of Lily-May. Photo: Steve Leath

“Lily-May was only 17 but she knew the meaning of life. She knew it’s all about love and kindness.”

To view Leanne’s fundraiser and donate, visit justgiving.com/page/leanne-vaughan-1735836132997.