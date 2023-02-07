Jury shown images of ‘revolting’ bedroom where teenager was found dead

The squalid conditions Kaylea was forced to live in at her Newtown home

Body-worn footage from police cameras revealed Kaylea’s living conditions, with the prosecution describing the during the trial as “squalor and degradation”.

The images, which the defence during the trial at Mold Crown Court conceded were “revolting” and “horrific”, revealed how the disabled teenager, who had spina bifida and was wheelchair-bound, was forced to lie in soiled clothing and bedlinen at her home in Newtown, Powys.

The court was earlier told that police described an “unbearable” rotting smell and maggots and flies on her body.

The bedroom was also seen to be full of clutter and debris, including cooking equipment and piles of clothing.

The bathroom at Kaylea Titford's home

The conditions were described by prosecutor Caroline Rees as “unfit for any animal”.

Kaylea, who depended entirely on others for her care, was found lying on filthy “puppy pads” and had not been washed for weeks, jurors were told.

She had dirty and matted hair and ulcerated skin, including pressure sores on her legs.

Alun Titford’s defence lawyer claimed Kaylea’s family had struggled to cope and were “let down” by health and social services.

He told the court: “Not every family who is let down ends up in the situation we have seen, thank heavens, but it is important evidence, we submit, in the context of this defendant’s behaviour.”