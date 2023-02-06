CCTV images released after six vehicles were damaged in Market Drayton street

Photo: West Mercia Police

Between 5am and 5.30 am on Thursday, six vehicles were damaged in Great Hales Street as a result of criminal damage.

West Mercia Police officers investigating the damage to the vehicles are asking for the public’s help to identify the car caught in the CCTV image.

Officers believe the vehicle to be a white SUV type car, which was captured on various CCTV cameras between 5.07am and 5.27am.

CCTV image released by West Mercia Police

Police are reviewing the images and continuing with enquiries in the local area and are appealing to anyone with doorbell camera or dash-cam footage of the incident to get in touch with PC Thomas Beever on 07790 951338 or email thomas.beever@westmercia.police.uk