CCTV images released after six vehicles were damaged in Market Drayton street

By Megan Howe

Police have released CCTV images of a car after six vehicles were damaged in a residential street in Market Drayton.

Photo: West Mercia Police
Photo: West Mercia Police

Between 5am and 5.30 am on Thursday, six vehicles were damaged in Great Hales Street as a result of criminal damage.

West Mercia Police officers investigating the damage to the vehicles are asking for the public’s help to identify the car caught in the CCTV image.

Officers believe the vehicle to be a white SUV type car, which was captured on various CCTV cameras between 5.07am and 5.27am.

CCTV image released by West Mercia Police

Police are reviewing the images and continuing with enquiries in the local area and are appealing to anyone with doorbell camera or dash-cam footage of the incident to get in touch with PC Thomas Beever on 07790 951338 or email thomas.beever@westmercia.police.uk

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Crime
News
Market Drayton
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

