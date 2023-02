Cyril Plant, aged 83, made no plea when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court. He is accused of two offences between February 18 and July 26, 2021.

Plant, of Chiltern Gardens, Dawley, Telford, is also accused of assaulting a 12-year-old girl on July 6, 2021.

Jonathan Barker, defending, asked for Plant's plea and trial preparation hearing to be adjourned for a psychiatric report to take place in February.