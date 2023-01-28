Notification Settings

Police appeal after driver failed to stop following crash that left Vauxhall Corsa 'severely damaged'

By Megan HoweDonningtonCrimePublished:

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to a 'non stop' crash that took place in Donnington.

Photo: Donnington Safer Neihbourhood Team
The incident occurred at approximately 1pm on Monday, January 23, at the four ways traffic lights on St George's Road in Donnington, where a white Vauxhall Corsa was hit by a white car.

Police say the white Vauxhall Corsa was 'severely damaged' and the white car failed to stop at the scene.

Donnington PC Robert Hughes said: "I am appealing for witnesses to a non stop Road Traffic Collision that occurred at the Four Ways Traffic lights on St Georges Road, Donnington.

"The incident occurred around 1pm on Monday 23 January 2023. A white Vauxhall Corsa was struck by a white car and severely damaged.

"The driver of the Corsa was then struck by the white car which failed to stop at the scene.

"The white vehicle was located on The Crescent a short time later abandoned."

Donnington Safer Neighbourhood Team has asked anyone who may have dash cam footage to contact Donnington Safer Neighbourhood Team by email at wwtd.snt@westmercia.police.uk.

"I have seen a Facebook a comment that someone in Donnington has some footage if that is you please contact Donnington Safer Neighbourhood Team by email wwtd.snt@westmercia.police.uk," PC Hughes added.

"The person struck by the white car was taken to hospital and released the same day."

