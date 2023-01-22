Thieves cut locks to steal quad bike from near Broseley

Officers at Broseley and Much Wenlock Safer Neighbourhood Team didn't say when the crime took place but it was taken from an address just outside the town.

PC Andy Boardman, of Broseley and Much Wenlock SNT said a red Suzuki quad bike was stolen.

"Suspects have gained entrance to a secure outbuilding by cutting the locks and removing the quad bike within," he said.

"Suspects have then made off with the quad bike in unknown direction.