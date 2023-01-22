Notification Settings

Thieves cut locks to steal quad bike from near Broseley

By David Tooley

Thieves cut the locks of a secure building to steal a quad bike from an address near Broseley.

Officers at Broseley and Much Wenlock Safer Neighbourhood Team didn't say when the crime took place but it was taken from an address just outside the town.

PC Andy Boardman, of Broseley and Much Wenlock SNT said a red Suzuki quad bike was stolen.

"Suspects have gained entrance to a secure outbuilding by cutting the locks and removing the quad bike within," he said.

"Suspects have then made off with the quad bike in unknown direction.

"If you have any information regarding this incident please contact the team on bmw.snt@westmercia.police.uk"

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

