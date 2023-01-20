Knife, Class A drugs and money seized in Shrewsbury arrest

Officers said the man was arrested on Wednesday and was charged and remanded as a result.
A tweet from Shrewsbury Cops said: "The Local Organised Crime Team, with the assistance of Shrewsbury Safer Neighbourhood Team arrested a male for Possession With Intent To Supply Class A Drugs and Possession Of a Bladed Article on Wednesday.
"He was charged and remanded by the team."
