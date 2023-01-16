Police hunt for Audi driver who left scene of two-car crash at busy Telford roundabout

Photo: Telford Cops/Twitter

Officers were called to the Wellington exit of the Ketley Brook Roundabout at about 11.30am on Monday after reports of a crash.

Telford Cops on Twitter shared an image of a black car and a silver car that had collided.

Police say they still want to speak to the driver of an Audi vehicle which left the scene.

They have asked any witnesses or anyone who may have dash cam footage to get in touch. Anyone with information can contact police on 101.

SNT Donnington on patrol. Attending RTC at Ketley Brook Roundabout. Partial road closure. FYI. Audi driver left scene. Did you witness or have dash cam #PC2465 pic.twitter.com/Po1O2DHZbh — Telford Cops (@TelfordCops) January 16, 2023