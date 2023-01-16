Notification Settings

Police hunt for Audi driver who left scene of two-car crash at busy Telford roundabout

By Megan Howe

Police are on the hunt for a driver who they say left the scene of a two-car crash in Telford today.

Photo: Telford Cops/Twitter
Photo: Telford Cops/Twitter

Officers were called to the Wellington exit of the Ketley Brook Roundabout at about 11.30am on Monday after reports of a crash.

Telford Cops on Twitter shared an image of a black car and a silver car that had collided.

Police say they still want to speak to the driver of an Audi vehicle which left the scene.

They have asked any witnesses or anyone who may have dash cam footage to get in touch. Anyone with information can contact police on 101.

A road closure was put in place, but cleared soon after.

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

