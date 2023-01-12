Man denies failing to care for more than 30 animals at Shropshire farm

Robert Bransby, 36, appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday where he faced three charges dating back to February 2021 at White House Farm, Tilstock, near Whitchurch.
The 36-year-old is accused of failing to care for 35 dogs, a terrapin and a Congo African grey parrot by not meeting their needs for a suitable environment. Bransby, from Cae Pentre in Prynteg, Wrexham, denies both charges.
He remains on unconditional bail until January 30 when the trial will take place at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court.