Paul Watton, aged 38, of Lansdowne Road, Bayston Hill, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court, and admitted being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin in Shrewsbury between January 22 and February 25 last year.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply. Those offences took place on March 10 last year, also in Shrewsbury.