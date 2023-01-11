New police roles to tackle violence against women in West Mercia

It comes after West Mercia Police reported a record number of domestic abuse-related crimes in 2021 – a total of 17,415 – the highest since comparable records began.

A total of five specialist police roles are being created across West Mercia, specifically targeting hard to reach and underrepresented communities in the county.

The officers will build trust and confidence within these communities, while also gaining an understanding about specific cases and working with frontline enforcement officers.

Detective Superintendent Jon Roberts said: “Officers work all year round to tackle domestic abuse and support victims.

"We also run specific operations and initiatives around events such as the recent Fifa World Cup and in support of the national ‘White Ribbon’ campaign.

“When we are called to incidents of a domestic nature, our priority rightly will always be the safety and wellbeing of victims and we will always encourage the support of police action against the perpetrator.

“But we are realistic, and we know that will not always be the case.

"Where we cannot secure an immediate arrest or charge against a perpetrator, we will proactively use the powers available to us in order to safeguard victims."

Nationally, 910,000 domestic abuse offences were recorded in the year to March 2022 – 7.7 per cent more than the year before – also a record high.

West Mercia Police figures followed a trend across England and Wales, which saw the number of crimes logged by police forces rise for the sixth successive year.

The number of violent domestic abuse-related crimes in West Mercia also reached a record high, rising from 13,625 to 13,895.

Det Supt Roberts added: "Remember, abuse can vary, be subtle and take many forms. If you feel you that you are maybe in a ‘cycle of abuse’ you can report it online.

“If you are in danger and you can't ask for help out loud dial 999, listen to the instructions carefully and, when prompted, dial '55' on your handset.

“If you just need a chat our partners and charities are available to listen, but in an emergency always call 999.”

West Mercia Police partner agency contacts are available if anyone needs support: