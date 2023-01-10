Notification Settings

Boy, 13, left with 'potentially serious injuries' in attack by group after leaving school

Published:

Police are investigating after a teenage boy was attacked by a group of youths after leaving school.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward
The boy, 13, had left Shrewsbury Academy at the end of the school day on Monday, and was reportedly set upon by a group, who were not from the school, on Corndon Crescent.

The boy was taken to hospital with what the ambulance service said were "potentially serious injuries". It is understood he was looked after at the scene for more than an hour.

Police have said they will be carrying out "reassurance patrols" in the area at the end of the school day.

They added that enquiries into the incident are ongoing and have appealed for any witnesses, or anyone with information to get in touch.

In a letter to parents Shrewsbury Academy headteacher Julie Johnson, headteacher, said: "We believe this is an isolated non-school related incident, however student safety is our priority, and we will continue to remain vigilant and have a staff presence at the beginning and end of the school day.

"I want to thank the community, students, staff and the police for their support."

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "Police received a call at 3.20pm yesterday after a 13 year old boy was assaulted at Shrewsbury Academy in Corndon Crescent.

"Enquiries are on-going. Officers are working with the school and will be carrying out reassurance patrols in the area at the end of the school day.

"Any witnesses should e-mail hs.snt@westmercia.police.uk."

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to an incident on Corndon Crescent in Shrewsbury at 3.16pm. An ambulance was sent to the scene and, on arrival, found one patient, a teenage boy.

"He was treated by ambulance staff for potentially serious injuries before being conveyed to hospital for further treatment."

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

