Telford man banned from the roads after admitting drink driving

Telford Magistrates Court

Jamie Paul Evans, aged 24 and of Broad Oaks in Stirchley, was disqualified from driving for 17 months after pleading guilty to driving while over the drink drive limit on November 19, 2022.

Prosecutor Joanne Fox told the three magistrates at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday that Evans was of previous good character and had apologised to police officers after being pulled over in Castlefields Way.

Ms Fox said a test recorded 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, which exceeds the limit of 35.

"The only evidence of bad driving was the acceleration," said Ms Fox.

Evans, who was defending himself in court, apologised for the "circumstances".

"I had a few things going on but drinking is not a way to deal with problems," he said.

Magistrates fined Evans £276, and ordered him to pay a £110 victims' surcharge and £135 costs. They accepted his offer to pay it off at £75 per month.