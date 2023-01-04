Man who drove while more than twice over the alcohol limit gets three-year ban

Telford Magistrates Court

Michael Curt Harris, aged 33, and of Regent Street, Wellington, pleaded guilty to driving his Vauxhall Astra on Bridgnorth Road, Telford on November 18 last year while over the limit.

At Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday Harris also pleaded guilty to drug driving on August 26, 2022 in Dawley Green Way. He asked the magistrates to take that offence into consideration.

Joanne Fox, prosecuting, explained to the magistrates that the drug driving offence did not appear on the day's official record because of a "hash" by police in bringing the charges.

Ms Fox said although three different drugs, amphetamine, cocaine and BZE (benzoylecgonine) were found in Harris's blood she would proceed on the highest; BZE was found in a blood concentration of 345 when the limit is 50.

She said Harris had been stopped for speeding on August 26 and seen to be sweating and had dilated pupils. She added that he had previous convictions.

While the drug results were being processed Harris had been stopped again, in November, and found to be over the drink driving limit.

Breath tests revealed he had 91 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the limit of 35 by well over twice.

Solicitor Stephen Scully, mitigating, said Harris deserved credit for his guilty plea but that the drug driving result "came as a surprise".

"It was a real wake-up call for him. He was failing to cope and whilst waiting for that to come to court he was involved in another incident," said Mr Scully.

"His mum couldn't cope and his brother was left without a carer, so he stepped in. His brother has attempted suicide and he found it difficult to cope. He felt he had to drive on that particular night and did not put other options into place. It was unfortunate that he got into that car."

Mr Scully said his client had managed to turn his life around after problems four and 10 years ago, had recently been employed and was earning £1,500 per month.

"He received a character reference from his ex-partner," said Mr Scully.

Magistrates banned Harris from driving for three years and ordered him to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work in the community during the next 12 months.