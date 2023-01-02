Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

One in custody with help from police dog Vixen after 'lengthy' pursuit of suspected stolen vehicle

By Megan JonesShrewsburyCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A police dog has earned her biscuits after a 'lengthy pursuit' of a stolen vehicle in the Shrewsbury area ended with one person in custody.

PD Vixen is a three-year-old Dutch Shepherd serving with Staffordshire Police
PD Vixen is a three-year-old Dutch Shepherd serving with Staffordshire Police

PD Vixen, a police dog with Staffordshire Police, assisted police with an arrest on New Year's Day.

The three-year-old Dutch Shepherd was deployed following what the police have described as a "lengthy pursuit of a stolen vehicle" that ended in Shrewsbury.

The two occupants of the vehicle ran from the scene and were tracked by officers on the ground with assistance from the National Police Air Service.

With the help of Vixen, one of the suspects was located attempting to run away across fields.

Vixen has been with Staffordshire Police since May 2020, when she joined the force's dog unit at 14 months old.

Crime
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News