One in custody with help from police dog Vixen after 'lengthy' pursuit of suspected stolen vehicle

PD Vixen is a three-year-old Dutch Shepherd serving with Staffordshire Police

PD Vixen, a police dog with Staffordshire Police, assisted police with an arrest on New Year's Day.

The three-year-old Dutch Shepherd was deployed following what the police have described as a "lengthy pursuit of a stolen vehicle" that ended in Shrewsbury.

The two occupants of the vehicle ran from the scene and were tracked by officers on the ground with assistance from the National Police Air Service.

With the help of Vixen, one of the suspects was located attempting to run away across fields.