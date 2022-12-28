Witnesses sought after 'high performance' bikes stolen in late night Shrewsbury burglary

The bikes were taken from the junction of Canon Street and Bell Lane in Cherry Orchard, Shrewsbury, last nightTUES between 10.10pm and 11pm.

West Mercia Police have put out an appeal for information.

A spokesman said: "The suspect is believed to have been seen walking towards Racecourse Crescent carrying the two bikes on his back, which are reportedly chained together.

"The man is described as wearing a light coloured coat and also carrying a dark rucksack and may be wearing a dark hat.