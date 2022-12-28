Notification Settings

Witnesses sought after 'high performance' bikes stolen in late night Shrewsbury burglary

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyCrimePublished:

Witnesses are being sought after two "high performance" bikes were stolen after dark.

The bikes were taken from the junction of Canon Street and Bell Lane in Cherry Orchard, Shrewsbury, last nightTUES between 10.10pm and 11pm.

West Mercia Police have put out an appeal for information.

A spokesman said: "The suspect is believed to have been seen walking towards Racecourse Crescent carrying the two bikes on his back, which are reportedly chained together.

"The man is described as wearing a light coloured coat and also carrying a dark rucksack and may be wearing a dark hat.

"If anyone has any information or who have seen this man please contact Detective Constable Adrian Davies on 07870 510821 or adrian.davies1@westmercia.police.uk."

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

