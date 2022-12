The Millets store in Porthmadog. Photo: Google.

Chelsea King, of Cecil Close, Dawley Bank, targeted outdoor retailer Millets' store in Porthmadog.

The 26-year-old took an OEX down jacket and a Berghaus jacket on September 29 this year, worth a combined value of £287.

King pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to one count of theft.