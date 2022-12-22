Shropshire man, 62, given conditional discharge over Extinction Rebellion bank protest

Mark Stokes, 62, of Lorne Street in the town, admitted an offence at Cardiff Magistrates Court in relation to a protest at Barclays Bank on St David's Way, Cardiff, on November 14.

He had pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing or disrupting a person engaged in lawful activity, and was given a conditional discharge by Cardiff Magistrates Court.

Six other people, four of them from Shropshire, are still facing court action relating to the protest.

Cardiff Magistrates Court confirmed that Michael Bastow, 54, of Victoria Road, Oswestry, has pleaded not guilty to obstructing or disrupting a person engaged in lawful activity. A hearing on the matter is scheduled for February 17.

Dougall Purce, 59, of North Street, Shrewsbury, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of aggravated trespass, with a hearing scheduled for March 30.

A separate hearing for obstructing or disrupting a person engaged in lawful activity, is scheduled for March 29, with no plea entered, according to the court.

Jamie Russell, 48, of Well Meadow Drive, Shrewsbury, has pleaded not guilty to aggravated trespass, and also faces a charge of obstructing or disrupting a person engaged in lawful activity, with no plea entered for the second charge – both are listed to be heard on March 29.

Christine Welch, 69, from Church Street, Broseley, has pleaded not guilty to aggravated trespass, and is scheduled to appear on March 28. She also faces one count of obstructing or disrupting a person engaged in lawful activity, with no plea entered and a hearing scheduled for February 17.

Sarah Wilding, 55, from High Street, Aberystwyth, has pleaded not guilty to obstructing or disrupting a person engaged in lawful activity with a hearing also arranged for February 17.