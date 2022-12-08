Notification Settings

Telford speed camera catches fire in 'malicious' blaze

By Megan Jones

Emergency services were scrambled to attend a speed camera on fire late last night.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said the blaze appeared to be 'malicious'
Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said the blaze appeared to be 'malicious'

Fire services received a report of a speed camera alight just after 11pm on Wednesday.

The fire service said the incident "looks to be malicious" and police were also asked to attend the scene.

In photos, a black object, that appears to be a tyre, is seen blazing atop the camera on Haybridge Road in Hadley, Telford before being put out by fire crews.

A black object that appears to be a tyre, is seen blazing atop the camera on Haybridge Road in Hadley, Telford
The camera was installed in 2015 after the death of a young boy

The camera was installed in 2015 just yards from where a nine-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle and killed on the busy road.

Police have been asked for comment.

