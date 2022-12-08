Telford speed camera catches fire in 'malicious' blaze

Fire services received a report of a speed camera alight just after 11pm on Wednesday.
The fire service said the incident "looks to be malicious" and police were also asked to attend the scene.
In photos, a black object, that appears to be a tyre, is seen blazing atop the camera on Haybridge Road in Hadley, Telford before being put out by fire crews.
The camera was installed in 2015 just yards from where a nine-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle and killed on the busy road.
Police have been asked for comment.