'The only item left that hasn’t been broken is the toilet': Latest vandal attack on toilet block

Further incidents of anti-social behaviour and criminal damage have been reported at the public toilets on Dark Lane in Broseley

The public toilets, at Dark Lane in Broseley, have been subjected to persistent criminal damage this year.

A further attack over the weekend has prompted police to appeal for information.

Police said that the weekend's incident has forced the removal of the baby changing unit which has already been replaced twice this year, as well as damaging the toilet's lock, which has been replaced three times this year.

They have also said they have received repeated reports of youths gathering at the toilets and moving planters, evidence of fires being lit and a strong smell of cannabis in the area.

PCSO Malcolm Goddard said: "The only item left that hasn’t been broken is the toilet.

"This behaviour is completely unacceptable, it is damaging a valuable community asset and each repair has to be paid for with money that could have gone towards any number of useful community projects."

Police have asked the public for help in identifying those responsible. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Broseley and Much Wenlock Safer Neighbourhood Team by emailing bmw.snt@westmercia.police.uk.