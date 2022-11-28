Notification Settings

CCTV installed in build to combat anti-social behaviour at Newport play area

By Matthew PanterTelfordCrimePublished:

CCTV has been installed in a bid to crack down on incidents at a play area near Newport which has been a trouble spot for anti-social behaviour.

Andrew Eade at Queen Elizabeth II Park, Church Aston, which has suffered from anti-social behaviour

Cameras are now fully operational, 24 hours a day, at Queen Elizabeth II Park, Church Aston.

Action was taken after councillors received a number of complaints relating to issues such as abusive language, graffiti and damage to trees and equipment.

A statement by Church Aston Parish Council said: "As regrettable as these measures may be, it became essential that we had to take this action in order to help the enforcement authorities in detecting ASB which, at times, had become violent.

"We need it to act as a deterrent for the future. It should serve to reassure the local community that they and their children can continue to use this excellent local amenity with a high degree of umbrella protection watching over them.

"All should be reassured that CCTV recordings are managed in a controlled and secure environment and by personnel who have been vetted and approved by the Police authority."

The funding of the cameras has been shared as a joint project between the parish council, Church Aston and Lilleshall Borough councillor Andrew Eade and Telford & Wrekin Council.

"I am extremely please to say the CCTV cameras at both Church Aston’s Queen Elizabeth Play area and at the top of Lilleshall Hill are now installed and fully operational," said Mr Eade.

"It is a shame that we have had to go to such lengths to deal with anti-social behaviour, vandalism and other serious matters, but I would like to like to congratulate both Church Aston and Lilleshall Parish Councils together with Public protection Officers at Telford & Wrekin Council for working together on these projects and jointly funding the cameras along with myself.

"I sincerely hope these monitored cameras will not only help to prevent recent problems but provide the reassurance to families who all enjoy using these local facilities.”

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

