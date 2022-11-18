Scammers fleecing Shropshire people by pretending to be police and asking them to withdraw money

Fraudsters are pretending to be police officers to scam people out of money

Police are urging people to be aware of an ongoing scam called 'courier fraud' which has been reported in the region.

The fraudulent calls are made by scammers pretending to be from the Met Police, telling people that a family member has been defrauded or a credit card has been compromised.

The fraudsters then ask victims to withdraw large amounts of money from their bank.

Detective Inspector Emma Wright from West Mercia Police said: “No police officer from any force or department will ever ask you to make a payment, withdraw or transfer money or ask for your bank account details.

“This scam can be very elaborate and convincing but it’s extremely cruel, often but not always, targeting older, vulnerable people.

“We are currently investigating these scams and urge anyone who has received suspect calls to please get in touch.

“If you receive a call that you’re not sure about, please simply terminate the call and also pass on the information to friends, relatives and neighbours and advise them what to do.

“Please remember the police will never contact you asking for your bank card or cash. If someone does, it's a scam – provide no details, hang up and report it immediately to Action Fraud at orlo.uk/cA0Oc or 0300 123 2040."