West Mercia Police 'missed opportunities' to investigate officer's treatment of vulnerable women

A report finds it "surprising" that West Mercia Police "missed opportunities" to scrutinise an officer's behaviour with vulnerable women

A new report following an inspection of the force highlights the case of an officer who was under investigation for several allegations of rape while off-duty.

However, the report finds it "surprising" that West Mercia Police failed to scrutinise his behaviour with vulnerable women he had met on duty.

It follows an inspection of the force in September 2021 by HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.

The inspection was to determine how effectively the force vets its officers and staff, how the force protects the information and data it holds, and how the force tackles potential corruption.

In reference to the aforementioned officer, the newly published report said: "The force needs to improve the way it collects intelligence after reports of sexual misconduct.

"We found that the force fails to carry out all relevant inquiries to establish if reported behaviour presents further risk to the public.

"For example, we identified a case in which an officer was under investigation for several off-duty allegations of rape.

"But the force had missed some opportunities to scrutinise his behaviour with vulnerable females he had met during his duties. We find this surprising."

The inspection also found that the force "hasn't made good enough progress to improve its links between the [counter-corruption unit] and organisations that support vulnerable people.

"Similarly, it hasn’t made good enough progress to make sure it has enough officers and staff with the right skills to look proactively for intelligence relating to [abuse of position for a sexual purpose]."

The report made the following recommendations for West Mercia Police:

The force should improve its links between the counter-corruption unit and organisations that support vulnerable people, to raise awareness of abuse of position for a sexual purpose

The force should make sure it has enough people with the right skills to look proactively for intelligence on abuse of position for a sexual purpose

The force should introduce a system to monitor and respond to disproportionality in its vetting decisions

The force should implement its plans and make full use of the IT monitoring software when it is introduced