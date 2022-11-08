Notification Settings

M54 lorry driver straddling hard shoulder stopped for 'using mobile phone at the wheel'

By David TooleyCrimePublished:

A lorry driver was seen using his mobile phone and straddling the hard shoulder and lane one of the M54.

The lorry stopped by police. Photo: OPU Shropshire.
The lorry stopped by police. Photo: OPU Shropshire.

Shropshire's Operational Patrol Unit saw the offender between junctions two and three of the motorway and stopped him.

The police said on Tuesday afternoon that they reported the driver for various offences.

A police spokesman said: "M54 junction 2-3, this driver was spotted straddling the hard shoulder & lane 1 whilst driving and using his mobile phone. Stopped by officers, reported for various offences. #fatal4"

Crime
News
Transport
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

