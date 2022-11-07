Notification Settings

Thieves use dog flap to steal cars from garage

By Sue Austin

Two cars were stolen after thieves crawled through a dog flap to get to a garage.

Police pursued the cars into the Wolverhampton area but were unable to apprehend the drivers or vehicles.

The cars, a BMW 4 Series and a dark grey Seat Cooper Leon were stolen along with a small amount of cash and bank cards at around 3am on Sundayfrom a property on Fallow Deer Lawn.

Officers say access was gained through a dog flap on a side garage door before an internal garage door was used to access the property itself.

"We attended and pursued the cars into the Wolverhampton area but they remain outstanding," a spokesperson said.

"An increased police presence is being maintained in the Newport area. Anyone who may have seen, or captured on dash cam, the incident or the cars being driven or offered for sale is asked to please get in touch."

Anyone with information should email daniel.bailey@westmercia.police.uk quoting reference 22/110942/22.

"Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. They never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or I.P address. You can contact them online at crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111."

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

