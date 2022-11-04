Ellesmere police move into town hall

Police in Ellesmere will now be based at the town hall with the town council

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said that officers would now be based at Ellesmere Town Hall, with the town council.

The Chief Inspector of West Mercia Police, Mark Reilly, added that while they would not be available 24 hours, they would be there for the public "at most times of the day".

The officers have had a base in the town since the sale of its police station, initially with the town council and then at another site. The latest move will see them return to sharing premises with the town council.

Mr Campion said that the move had been made as part of an ongoing review of all police buildings,

He said he had been able to identify where savings can be made "by co-locating buildings without reducing the level of service the public receives".

He said: "I have heard loud and clear from communities that they want their police force to be visible and accessible. I am therefore grateful that Ellesmere Town Council offered space to enable officers to return to the Town Hall, as I believe it’s important to maintain presence and ensure officers are accessible.

“It is also important that savings are being identified as well as ways of working better and more closely with partners.”

Jo Butterworth, Ellesmere Town Council Clerk, said: “Ellesmere Town Council are delighted that the officers from West Mercia Police Safer Neighbourhood Team have returned to work at the town hall as they believe it is very important for residents to have a visible police presence in the town. The town council are looking forward to working closely with the Safer Neighbourhood Team in the future.”

Chief Inspector Reilly said: “I am pleased that we have been able to work with our partners to identify a suitable base for our officers, which will benefit the people of Ellesmere, as well as the emergency services.

"Using the town hall will provide the community with a visible police presence, and whilst it won't operate 24/7 at most times of the day there will be an officer available or a point of contact for the public to report issues to face to face.